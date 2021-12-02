Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of CASA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,381. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 55.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,796 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Casa Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

