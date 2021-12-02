Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $948.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

GFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.