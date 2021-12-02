Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $948.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

GFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

