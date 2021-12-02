Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 588.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.68. 833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,144. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.91. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 348,485 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,090,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

