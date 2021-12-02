Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $919.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post sales of $919.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $905.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $934.88 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $804.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

OPCH opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.81. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

