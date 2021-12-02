Analysts Issue Forecasts for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $199.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.56 and a 52-week high of $207.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

