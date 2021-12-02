Analysts Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $44.75

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,300 shares of company stock worth $17,071,881 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 73,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,039. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

