Analysts Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Price Target at $224.95

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,692,286 shares of company stock worth $2,171,743,877. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DoorDash by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DASH traded up $4.50 on Thursday, reaching $166.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,817,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,245. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.99.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

