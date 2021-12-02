Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Target Price at $227.91

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock.

ECL stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.99. 31,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ecolab by 126.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $161,632,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

