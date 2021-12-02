Analysts Set NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Target Price at $10.50

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
DNOW stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.97. NOW has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $11.98.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NOW by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NOW by 46.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,237 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in NOW by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 237,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 177,603 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NOW by 121.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
NOW Company Profile
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
