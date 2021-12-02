Analysts Set NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Target Price at $10.50

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.97. NOW has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NOW by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NOW by 46.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,237 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in NOW by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 237,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 177,603 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NOW by 121.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.