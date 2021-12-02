Analysts Set Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Target Price at $8.45

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. 17,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $67,822,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 344,251 shares of company stock worth $2,576,538 and have sold 8,475,645 shares worth $68,796,709. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

