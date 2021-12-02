Analysts Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT at $12.30

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

WKHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $5.31 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $828.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,563 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

