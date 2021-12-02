Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN: ARMP):
11/30/2021 – Armata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/29/2021 – Armata Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.
11/23/2021 – Armata Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.
11/22/2021 – Armata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/17/2021 – Armata Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
10/18/2021 – Armata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. "
NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,584. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.15. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.48.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. Analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
