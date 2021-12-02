Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN: ARMP):

11/30/2021 – Armata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. "

11/29/2021 – Armata Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Armata Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Armata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Armata Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Armata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,584. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.15. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. Analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

