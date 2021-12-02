AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AngioDynamics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

