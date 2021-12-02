Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.54 Per Share

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anhui Conch Cement in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AHCHY opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

