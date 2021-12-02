Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Short Interest Update

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,300 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANIK opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.26 million, a PE ratio of -93.97, a PEG ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

