Ankr (ANKR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $131.16 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $131.16 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00238208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00087411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

