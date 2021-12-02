Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 562.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 233,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 334,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 116,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

