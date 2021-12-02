AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. AppHarvest has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that AppHarvest will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.