Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 83,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

