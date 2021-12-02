Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. Apple reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.02.

AAPL traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,905,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,831,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.93. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

