Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.780-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.69.

AMAT stock traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.49. 9,565,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,308,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

