AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. AptarGroup also posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.4% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.65. The company had a trading volume of 578,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $116.67 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

