Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LFG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,869,000.

