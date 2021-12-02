Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ACA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Arcosa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 186,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

