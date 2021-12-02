Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of ARNA opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

