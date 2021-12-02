Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $416,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 110,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 22.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

