Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ACRE has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

