argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $354.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($5.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($21.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($17.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Raymond James raised argenx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $283.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of argenx by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 522,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

