Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 29,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 792,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARBK shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

