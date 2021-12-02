Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARHS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.77 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

