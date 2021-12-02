Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.52

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 4646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARHS. William Blair began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.