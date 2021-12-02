Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,071 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.23% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,571,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,257,000 after buying an additional 601,487 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,550,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after buying an additional 1,739,348 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,037,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,862,000 after buying an additional 280,951 shares during the period.

PTBD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,903. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.

