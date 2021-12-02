Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 74 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $167.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,906. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $175.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

