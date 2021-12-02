Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,620. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.80.

