Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IFV traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $22.26. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,817. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.