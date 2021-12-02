Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 6,471 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

DIS traded up $3.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.02. 443,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,074. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

