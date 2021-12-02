Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 9,305 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 1.72% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 232,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 54,327 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,331,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.22. 248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,313. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47.

