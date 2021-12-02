Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $588,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.93. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

