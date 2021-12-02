Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Arrival has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,645,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,461 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,534,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,028,000 after purchasing an additional 625,521 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

