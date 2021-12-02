Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.960-$-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $371 million-$372 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.75 million.Asana also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.50.

NYSE ASAN traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $91.00. 5,064,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,286. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,263,915 shares of company stock valued at $124,636,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $11,715,216. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

