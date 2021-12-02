Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.28)-($0.27) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $104.5-105.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.73 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.950 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of Asana stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $91.00. 4,544,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,263,915 shares of company stock worth $124,636,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $11,715,216. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.