Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given New GBX 5,850 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,570 ($72.77) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 6,650 ($86.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,628.75 ($73.54).

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 6,148 ($80.32) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,165 ($41.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,448.22 ($97.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,992.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,574.96. The firm has a market cap of £27.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

