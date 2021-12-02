Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 5,611 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 522,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $79,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $361,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $175.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,443 shares of company stock worth $36,450,633. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

