Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 5,611 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $79,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $175.05 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.80 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,450,633. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

