Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,030 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $169,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,832.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,865.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2,725.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

