Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $897,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,821.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,855.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,689.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

