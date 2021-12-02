Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $115.86 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 269,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $115,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,391,425 shares of company stock valued at $781,409,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

