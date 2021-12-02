Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $58.88 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3,336.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 745,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $58,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

