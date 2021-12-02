Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 327,332 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,332 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $89,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

NYSE:TEL opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $114.20 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day moving average is $144.72.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

