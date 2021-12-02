Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGR. Berenberg Bank restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 84.75 ($1.11).

AGR stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.71. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.35 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06).

In related news, insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,050.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

